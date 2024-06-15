$10,500 grant awarded to youth mentoring program to support five children in Emmet County

A $10,500 grant will support five additional children in Emmet County with an adult mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan.

PETOSKEY — The Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation Fund for Youth and the Ted and Brenda Frey Donor Advised Fund recently awarded Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan (Bigs) with $10,500 to support five additional children in Emmet County with a caring, adult mentor.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation Fund for Youth and Ted and Brenda Frey Donor Advised Fund. The opportunity they are providing these children will allow us to make a real, tangible difference in their lives, giving them tools to succeed,” said Bigs’ CEO Cecilia Chesney in a press release. “When we invest in our youth, we are investing in a brighter future for all of us.”

According to Bigs, mentoring has shown to have a wide range of benefits for children, including development of critical life skills, improved academic performance and increased confidence and self-esteem.

For more information about the youth mentoring program, visit Bigsupnorth.org.

