How to make $10,000 traveling the world and staying in luxury homes

It's the final stretch for a competition that comes with a $10,000 jackpot and the chance to travel the world and stay in million-dollar luxury vacation homes around the world.

Aspiring travel writers, bloggers and vloggers are invited to create a one-minute video on why they would be the best ambassador for vacation rental site Thirdhome, described as the Airbnb equivalent for wealthy travelers.

For three months beginning in August, the winner and their traveling companion will be dispatched to stay at luxury properties within the Third Home network.

The site enables property owners with second homes to exchange stays with fellow members at luxury destinations.

Sample listings include a 12-bedroom villa in Bali, for instance, located next to a golf course that's been awarded the title of best golf course in Asia for five years, and a glittery Parisian apartment steps from the Champs-Elysees.

The ideal candidate will have experience in social media, writing blogging and vlogging. They must be fluent in English, possess a valid passport, driver's license, with no criminal record or fear of flying.

Videos must be submitted by 11:59 pm CST on March 30 to bestjobontheplanet@thirdhome.com.