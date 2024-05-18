$10,000 reward offered for arrest of last suspect in metro Atlanta 11-year-old’s murder

Two of three suspects in the murder of an 11-year-old boy in Paulding County have been arrested. Deputies are hoping a large reward will help them capture the last one.

Zander Whatley of Douglasville was shot and killed the night of April 29 in his home when someone opened fire on the house on Ruth Way. His family held his funeral last weekend.

Investigators are still searching for Al-Hamid Ibrahim Kuyateh, 19. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Kuyateh.

Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office announced that Osman Sesay Jr., 18, was arrested in Charlotte, N.C. on May 11 after a traffic stop and Nazier Lloyd Anderson, 19, turned himself in at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Whatley’s father told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that on the night of the shooting, a group of teenagers who had a problem with one of his other children pulled up to the house and opened fire.

Everyone survived but the 11-year-old.

“He was a great little kid, man,” his father said. “Something that happened to someone that shouldn’t have even happened.”

