10,000 lbs of trash collected in community cleanup

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Sunday, May 5 more than 150 volunteers from the community of Colorado Springs, and ASEZ WAO, gathered to clean up America The Beautiful Park, near downtown.

This is the third clean-up event hosted by the environmental advocacy group, and they were encouraged by the turnout, and grateful for the support and participation of the community, businesses, and city leaders.

The volunteers collected 215 bags—equaling approximately 10,000 lbs. of trash.

Photos courtesy of ASEZ WAO





















ASEZ WAO thanked local businesses who supported the event by providing food for volunteers: Costco provided water bottles, McDonald’s provided breakfast, and Domino’s donated 50 delicious pizzas.

