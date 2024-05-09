10,000 lbs of trash collected in community cleanup
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Sunday, May 5 more than 150 volunteers from the community of Colorado Springs, and ASEZ WAO, gathered to clean up America The Beautiful Park, near downtown.
This is the third clean-up event hosted by the environmental advocacy group, and they were encouraged by the turnout, and grateful for the support and participation of the community, businesses, and city leaders.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Community clean-up event at American The Beautiful Park
The volunteers collected 215 bags—equaling approximately 10,000 lbs. of trash.
ASEZ WAO thanked local businesses who supported the event by providing food for volunteers: Costco provided water bottles, McDonald’s provided breakfast, and Domino’s donated 50 delicious pizzas.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.