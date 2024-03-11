10,000 cases of cheese recalled in Georgia & 14 states. Check your fridge for this brand
We’ve got some bad news for cheese-lovers:
Sargento cheese brand recalled more than 10,000 cases of shredded cheese in 15 states, including Georgia.
Here’s why:
The brand’s supplier, Rizo-López Foods Inc. recalled a massive amount of dairy products due to listeria concerns and one of those products was shredded cheese.
Although Sargento made it clear that they were not forced to recall these products, they did so “out of an abundance of caution.” The brand also completely cut ties with Rizo-López Foods Inc.
“As a family-owned company, the safety and quality of its products are top priorities and it remains committed to providing transparency and accuracy,” according to the Sargento brand’s press release.
Here’s which shredded cheeses were recalled by Sargento:
Cotija
Parmesan
Swiss
Asiago
Monterey Jack
White Cheddar
Cheddar
Nacho and Taco Blend
Italian Cheese Blend
Taco Cheese Blend
Queso Quesadilla Cheese
While Georgia is one of the 15 states affected, here are the others:
Arizona
California
Florida
Illinois
Indiana
Maryland
Nevada
New Jersey
North Carolina
Ohio
Rhode Island
Texas
Washington
Wisconsin
Did you find this cheese in your fridge? Let us know in the comments or by emailing me at cmadden@mcclatchy.com
Georgians lost over $156M to scams, fraud in 2023. What to know, how to protect yourself