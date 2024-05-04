1 wounded in road rage shooting on I-95 in Miami-Dade, troopers say

One person was wounded in a road rage-fueled shooting on Saturday on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County, troopers say.

The shooting happened on the southbound lanes of I-95 in the area of State Road 836, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The gunman shot at a driver twice after a “road rage” incident on the highway, according to FHP Lieutenant Alejandro Camacho. One of the bullets struck the driver-side window and grazed their left arm, he said.

The wounded person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police.

This bulletin will be updated.