1 wounded in Mojave shooting: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a woman wounded Tuesday evening in Mojave.

Emergency responders were called to the area of K and Trinity streets just after 7:15 p.m., officials said. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center for treatment, but her condition was not known.

No arrests were made, and no information about a possible suspect or suspects was made available.

