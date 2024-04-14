1 woman killed, 8 others injured after Dallas shooting

A 21-year-old woman was killed and multiple others were injured following a shooting in Dallas early Sunday morning, police said.

The Dallas Police Department said patrol officers initially responded to reports of shots fired at around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined that a crowd had moved onto the street after a large party had ended nearby. The gunfire stopped when police arrived, but officers remained nearby, monitoring the crowd.

A few hours later at around 1:30 a.m. early Sunday, nine people, seven women and two men, were hit after shots were fired again, police said.

One killed, eight expected to survive

Those shot were taken to various local hospitals, either by Dallas Fire Rescue or in private cars. A 21-year-old woman, identified by police as Coriesha Bradford, died at the hospital.

The other eight adult victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and are expected to survive, police said.

Dallas Police said they believe there was gang involvement. A preliminary investigation found that one person began firing shots in the crowd, then others fired weapons.

Police said there was no description of a suspect at this time, and the investigation in ongoing.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dallas shooting leaves 1 woman dead, 8 injured