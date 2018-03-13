1 Typo Makes Sean Spicer's Rex Tillerson Tweet Unintentionally Truthful

Sean Spicer wanted to show support for ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Twitter, but one typo changed everything.

As a result, the tribute tweet may be the most unintentionally truthful thing the former White House press secretary has ever said.

Shortly after President Donald Trump publicly dumped Tillerson on Tuesday, Spicer posted this message:

Secretary Tillerson is a true patriot that has severed our nation well. Thank you for serving. Mike Pompeo will be an outstanding Secretary of State - the Senate should act swiftly to confirm him https://t.co/J8Eo0harb9 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) March 13, 2018

Spicer probably meant to write “served our nation,” but “severed” may be more apt, considering the way that Tillerson, among other things, hollowed out the State Department’s diplomatic corps and failed to spend any of the $120 million allocated by Congress to combat foreign efforts to influence U.S. elections.

Foreign policy experts say Tillerson’s tenure did damage to the State Department that could last a generation, according to Vox.com.

No wonder many Twitter users were quick to bust Spicer’s chops about the tweeted typo.

Atleast he’s being honest this time: our nation is being “severed”. — SS7019 (@sharmila819) March 13, 2018

You and all the Trump minions have SEVERED our nation. — Domingo Santos (@realDonKev) March 13, 2018

"Severed". Please elaborate! — Lord Henry (@LordHenry42) March 13, 2018

Not a typo, I assume. — Steve Delfino (@SteveDelfino) March 13, 2018

Wow. You're a liar and a terrible speller. FOH no one cares what you think. — #MYPREZISSTILLBLACK (@MzSparkle_1) March 13, 2018

Ummmmmm Sean ... SEVERED means to "divide by cutting or slicing, especially suddenly and forcibly" ... I don't think Rex would be down with that. pic.twitter.com/SNKIlcHzh1 — ️‍Liberally‍♀️Blonde️‍ (@Lady_Sisyphus22) March 13, 2018

Your skill in getting a message across in the clearest way possible remains second to none — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) March 13, 2018

you trying to do anything without messing up. pic.twitter.com/x9DjT1BqT2 — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) March 13, 2018

Spicer hadn’t corrected the typo as of late Tuesday morning, which suggests (a) he wrote it intentionally or (b) he was busy doing something else, such as enjoying the gallery below that shows him dressed as the Easter Bunny.

Related:

For more news videos visit Yahoo View.