1 trapped after crash in Greene County

A person was trapped following a crash in Greene County early Monday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. to Indian Ripple and Shepherd Roads on initial reports of crash.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that a person was trapped inside a vehicle before state troopers got him out.

State troopers shut down the Indian Ripple and Shepherd Roads.

The crash remains under investigation.