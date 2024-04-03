1 teen killed, 2 charged with murder in botched robbery in Largo, police say

Two teens are facing murder charges after a botched robbery resulted in the death of a 17-year-old in Largo early Monday, police said.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, the Largo Police Department, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Pinellas Park Police Department received multiple 911 calls about a shooting in the area of 126th Avenue and 66th Street, the Largo Police Department said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found Carlos Medina, 17, with multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment complex, the news release states. Officers rendered aid to Medina and he was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Officers with the Pinellas Park Police Department found a second juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds several blocks west on 126th Avenue. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, the news release states. Officers also found a gun near the scene.

Detectives learned that Medina and another teen, Jonathan Garcia, 15, were involved in a botched robbery. Police say Medina and the victim both suffered gunshot wounds during the struggle.

Garcia is facing a charge of second-degree murder in Medina’s death, as well as a charge of attempted first-degree murder in the robbery. Detectives said they also learned that Medina’s sister, Thalia Medina, 15, helped facilitate the robbery. She was charged with second-degree murder in her brother’s death, the news release states.

Police did not immediately release any further information, including the name of the person police said Medina and Garcia tried to rob or how Thalia Medina help facilitate the robbery.