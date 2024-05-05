APD: 1 killed in shooting involving Aurora Police

DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting involving an officer Saturday evening.

APD said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Clinton Street.

In a press conference Saturday night, Interim Chief of Police Heather Morris confirmed that a suspect was shot and killed by an Aurora police officer.

At about 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Police received information that the suspect was leaving the scene in a red Mustang, so officers found the vehicle and a pursuit began, Morris said.

During the pursuit, officers lost track of the vehicle so they disengaged. However, Morris said the red Mustang returned to the scene.

“Officers on the scene saw the suspect and essentially, at that point in time, our suspect did have a gun, and we had two officers that were involved and actually fired their weapons and struck the suspect,” Morris said.

She said Aurora Fire Rescue was on the scene and was able to provide life-saving measures quickly and the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One of the officers has been with the department for four years and the other officer has been with the department for five years.

“Of course, it’s a really volatile scene, we have a suspect that’s shooting at a victim and has injured a victim here, and then there was a pursuit, so there was kind of a lot going on here for our officers,” Morris said. “Of course, none of our officers want to see themselves involved in this type of situation, so just a really dramatic volatile scene here.”

No officers were injured, APD said, and the coroner will work to notify next of kin.

A Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene and will be primary in the investigation, along with the APD’s Major Crimes Unit. There will also be an internal investigation.

