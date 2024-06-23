1 taken to hospital after reported stabbing in Harrison Township

A person was brought to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Harrison Township early Sunday morning.

>>Motorcyclist dies after crashing into semi, hit by pickup truck in Clark County

Deputies were dispatched to Grandview Medical Center at around 4:34 a.m. after initial reports that someone drove a stabbing victim to the hospital.

The person said they were stabbed at the 5500 block of N. Main Street, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

We are looking for learn more information and will update this story.