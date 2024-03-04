1 taken to hospital following accidental shooting in Bellevue, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police responded to an accidental shooting in Bellevue Sunday afternoon that reportedly left one man injured.

According to Metro Nashville dispatch, the incident was called in at approximately 4:38 p.m. on Sunday, March 3 from the 7200 block of Highway 70 South.

Dispatch told News 2 that one person was brought to the hospital following the shooting,

The Metro Nashville Police Department said a man was cleaning his gun when it accidentally discharged, hitting him in the hand.

According to authorities, the man has non-life-threatening injuries. However, nobody else was hurt.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

