1 taken to hospital after crash and other reports

Jun. 18—One person was reportedly transported to the hospital after a truck ran into a vehicle at 5:20 p.m. Monday on the 1400 block of South Fourth Avenue.

Broken window reported

Police received a report of a travel trailer with a broken window at 10:46 a.m. Monday at 2610 Hi Tec Ave.

1 cited for theft

Police cited Julie Lynn Stuart, 48, for theft after receiving a report of a shoplifter at 1:38 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Possible identity theft reported

Police received a report at 4:51 p.m. Monday of a person in the Law Enforcement Center lobby who has possibly had their identity stolen.

1 arrested after traffic stop

Police arrested Lily Rae Sisco, 28, after a traffic stop at 7:46 p.m. Monday at 703 E. Main St. She was booked and released pending drug DWI results.