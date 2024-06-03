1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Jefferson Twp, roadway shut down

One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson Township Monday morning.

Around 9:09 a.m. Jefferson Township crews were dispatched to the 7200 block of Germantown Pike near Farmersville West Carrollton Rd on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant. No other immediate details on the severity of the injuries were available.

State Route 4 is closed in both Northbound and Southbound directions while crews are investigating.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we learn more.