1 suspect in North Lakeland shootout that killed 3-year-old boy turns himself in, LPD says

One of the two men wanted in connection with a shootout that killed a 3-year-old boy and another man in North Lakeland on March 11 has turned himself in, Lakeland police said.

According to an afternoon news release from Lakeland Police Department, Kevarius Green, 30, turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office accompanied by an attorney. Police said they are still seeking the public's help finding Demarius Wilson, 22.

The shooting took place about 6:30 p.m. March 11 at the Cambridge Cove apartments on Mall Hill Road near Kathleen Road. Citing video surveillance footage, Lakeland police said a white 2014 Dodge Challenger blocked in the 2023 Toyota RAV4 driven by Yeimarie Baez, 21. In the car with Baez were her two young children, one of which was Jaquez Norton, 3, and Robert Einzig, 23.

Two men came out of the passenger side of the Challenger. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said those men were later identified as Kemarious Wilson and Kevarius Green. He said Wilson was holding a 9-mm handgun while Green held a .223-caliber rifle.

Moments later, shots were exchanged between Green and Einzig, who was in the front passenger seat, police said. Video shows green shooting several rounds through the front window of the vehicle before he and Kemarious Wilson got back in the car. Wilson was later taken by another vehicle to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with gunshot wounds, where he died.

Jaquez, the 3-year-old in the backseat was also fatally shot during the exchange. The 10th District Medical Examiner's Office has determined that Jaquez and Kemarious Wilson were both fatally struck by .223-caliber bullets.

Demarius Wilson

Green's arrest warrant listed charges of first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and attempted first-degree murder with a weapon.

Taylor said police think Demarius Wilson, the brother of Kemarious Wilson, was the driver of the Challenger. An arrest warrant for him lists a charge of tampering with evidence. He is currently on federal pre-trial release facing charges of wire fraud. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous and has ties to the Lakeland, Plant City and Orlando areas.

Anyone knows where Demarius Wilson can be found is asked to contact Lakeland Det. Cory Lawson at 863-834-8975 or email cory.lawson@lakelandgov.net.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 800-226-TIPS (800-226-8477) or online at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Anonymous tips can be texted using the free "P3tips" app. There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads an arrest.

