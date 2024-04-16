1 stabbed in Commerce City, road rage suspected

DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Commerce City were investigating a stabbing on Monday night they say may have been road rage-related.

It happened in the 11000 block of Oakland Drive, according to the Commerce City Police Department, which posted about the incident at 9:50 p.m.

Police said a man was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries was unknown. A suspect had not been identified.

