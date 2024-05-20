1 shot, seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says

A person is in the hospital after being shot in northeast Charlotte on Sunday.

The shooting happened just before 9:15 p.m. on North Tryon Street near Owen Boulevard.

MEDIC says they took one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released the cause of the shooting or the identities of those involved.

A Channel 9 crew is on their way to the scene to gather more information.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

