1 shot over car being repossessed at Boone County library, sheriff’s officials say

One person was shot in the leg during a dispute over a car being repossessed in the parking lot of a Northern Kentucky public library, sheriff’s officials say.

Boone County deputies responded at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting at the Boone County Public Library, 1786 Burlington Pike.

The preliminary investigation determined an “altercation” occurred in the parking lot between a vehicle owner and a tow truck driver, according to a sheriff’s news release.

“The altercation escalated and shots were fired,” the release states.

The person who was shot was transported in an ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“The shooter remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. This is an isolated incident and no other people are involved or being sought after,” sheriff’s officials said in the release.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Boone County library parking lot shooting: 1 person injured