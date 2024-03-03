1 shot by officer after group fires at police following ‘unruly crowd’ out of Six Flags, police say

A Cobb officer shot one person after police say a group opened fire at them while they escorted “an unruly crowd” out of Six Flags Over Georgia.

Cobb police said they were assisting Six Flags security with the “sizeable” crowd of 500-600 people.

According to police, officers followed the crowd out of the park when multiple suspects allegedly fired on officers at a road off the property. An officer fired back, shooting and injuring one of them.

The suspect who was shot by an officer was provided medical aid on scene and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it has been requested by the Cobb County Police Department to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

A spokeswoman for the park said the incident did not happen at the park, but took place on South Service Road “that is not owned or operated by Six Flags.”

Here is the full statement from Six Flags Over Georgia:

Our goal is to provide safe, fun entertainment. We employ state of the art security systems and metal detection, maintain a robust and vigilant Public Safety Department, and have strong support from Cobb County Police who are present both inside and outside the park. Every guest is expected to follow our strict code of conduct and anyone unwilling to follow that code of conduct is unwelcome.

It is incredibly disappointing that our community is disrupted at public events throughout the region by groups of underaged youth. Just like other venues in the area, we are committed to keeping this type of trouble outside our park and off our property. There was police activity involving gunshots; we want to confirm there was no shooting at our property or parking lot. This took place on South Service Road that is not owned or operated by Six Flags. However, we join our community and the Atlanta region in our commitment to safety and security. We won’t put up with that type of activity here.

The GBI is taking over the investigation and will provide updates, according to CCPD.

