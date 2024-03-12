Man shot, killed in Steele Creek, CMPD says

A man was killed in Steele Creek on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Around noon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shared on social media that they were investigating a homicide on Red Hickory Lane, near Sandy Porter Road. MEDIC said the victim died at the scene.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting. CMPD didn’t say if they are looking for a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. Det. Akers is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

