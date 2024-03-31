1 shot, killed near 29th Ave. and Gilpin Street, police investigating
Police in Denver are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near 29th Avenue and Gilpin Street Saturday as a homicide.
Police in Denver are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near 29th Avenue and Gilpin Street Saturday as a homicide.
Behind a career night from freshman Jarin Stevenson, and a late surge from Mark Sears, Alabama is now headed to Phoenix.
USC got a sweat, but advanced to the Elite Eight. Watkins scored nine straight fourth-quarter points in a 30-point effort.
Teams are always trying to come up with something new for their World Series rings.
Rhys Hoskins had a big day for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, continuing his grudge match against the New York Mets.
A Walker Power Truck, built in Casper, Wyoming, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Kate Devlin is a lecturer in AI and society at King's College London. The author of "Turned On: Science, Sex and Robots," which examines the ethical and social implications of tech and intimacy, Devlin's research investigates how people interact with and react to technologies -- both past and future.
AT&T says 7.6 million current customers were affected by a recent leak in which sensitive data was released on the dark web, along with 65.4 million former account holders. As first reported by TechCrunch, the company has reset the passcodes of affected accounts.
With stocks off to their best start in five years, many strategists on Wall Street still make a case for the S&P 500 to keep chugging higher.
The Jets are upgrading their pass rush after losing Bryce Huff to the Eagles in free agency.
Fifteen years after it was created, the messaging app runs the world.
These bed linens have an army of more than 131,000 fans.
Activision is reportedly in the midst of investigating a hacking campaign that's stealing log-in credentials from people playing its games.
Michael Conforto kept the streak going Thursday.
How does one stop a stolen oversized front loader that’s plowing down a Georgia highway to escape a police pursuit? With another front loader.
Kia recalls 427,404 units of the 2020-2024 Telluride over the risk of vehicle movement or rollaway while in Park, the culprit a front driveshaft assembly.
Follow along for live updates after a container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Up next: North Dakota, which will hold its Democratic primary on March 30.
Three women’s videos — where they detail the alleged assaults — from the past week alone have racked up more than 54 million views. What’s going on?
Maryland State Police said Wednesday that they had discovered the bodies of two construction workers amid the wreckage of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a cargo ship.
The NFL made a number of moves that will impact everything from how the game is played on the field. Are they good or bad? Let's take a look.