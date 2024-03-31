1 shot, killed near 29th Ave. and Gilpin Street, police investigating

DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Denver are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday as a homicide.

The Denver Police Department told FOX31 that the call came in at 6:54 p.m. reporting the shooting near 29th Avenue and Gilpin Street. One man was taken to a hospital.

DPD said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital Saturday evening. (Photo courtesy: Vincent Mineault)

An investigation is underway and DPD said officers are working to develop suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

