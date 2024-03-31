1 shot, killed near 29th Ave. and Gilpin Street, police investigating
DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Denver are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday as a homicide.
The Denver Police Department told FOX31 that the call came in at 6:54 p.m. reporting the shooting near 29th Avenue and Gilpin Street. One man was taken to a hospital.
DPD said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
An investigation is underway and DPD said officers are working to develop suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
