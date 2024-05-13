1 shot inside Pensacola nightclub: PPD

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A person was shot tonight inside a Pensacola nightclub, News 5 has learned.

“One person was shot inside the Paparazzi night club located at 830 E. Gregory St.,” a Pensacola Police Department news release said. “At approximately 9:04 p.m., Pensacola Police received calls regarding the shooting. When Officers arrived, they found a male shot.

“Officers began providing life-saving measures to the victim before he was transported to a local hospital. At this time, his condition is unknown.”

Pensacola Police crime scene units are at the nightclub investigating the incident, according to the release.

The public, particularly anyone at the nightclub during the shooting, can help with the investigation, police said.

Witnesses with information about the incident can call the Pensacola Police Department, 850-435-1965, or Crime Stoppers, 850-433-7867.

