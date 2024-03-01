1 shot in Gastonia, GEMS says

One person was hospitalized Thursday night after a shooting in Gastonia, Gaston County Emergency Services said.

The shooting victim was found in the 700 block of South Weldon Street, which is off of Garrison Boulevard.

Paramedics said the injuries were life-threatening.

No further information was released.

