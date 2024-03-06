1 shot at College Park MARTA station; police searching for suspect
MARTA police are investigating a shooting that happened at a metro Atlanta station.
One person was shot at the College Park station Wednesday afternoon.
The victim’s identity and condition have not been released.
Police are searching for the suspect.
It’s unclear what led to the shooting.
Rail service has not been affected.
