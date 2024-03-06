1 shot at College Park MARTA station; police searching for suspect

TechCrunch

Google today is sharing more details about the fees that will accompany its plan to comply with Europe's new Digital Markets Act (DMA), the new regulation aimed at increasing competition across the app store ecosystem. While Google yesterday pointed to ways it already complied with the DMA -- by allowing sideloading of apps, for example -- it hadn't yet shared specifics about the fees that would apply to developers, noting that further details would come out this week. Today, Google shared that there will be two fees that apply to its External offers program, also announced yesterday.