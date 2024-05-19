1 shot in Chester County, sheriff’s office says
A person was shot in Chester County on Saturday night.
MORE: Woman killed after officer-involved shooting in Gastonia that stemmed from domestic call
According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Arrowood Road in the Pea Ridge area of the county, near Great Falls.
Chester County Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene of a shooting at a location on Arrowood Road in the Pea Ridge area of Chester County, outside of Great Falls.
One person has been shot.
More information will be released as it becomes available. #ChesterSCSheriff pic.twitter.com/MrZTrqtmug
— Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) May 19, 2024
Deputies have not released the cause of the shooting or the names of those involved.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
(WATCH BELOW: Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt in Gastonia, GEMS says)