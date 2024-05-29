1 shot on Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville

A person was taken into the hospital following a shooting on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Wednesday afternoon in Asheville, according to a release.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. between milepost 393.6 and 405. That area of the Parkway was closed during the investigation. It opened back up shortly after 4 p.m.

Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch is investigating with support from local law enforcement.

The shooting is still under investigation. Police said in a release the shooting appears to be a targeted crime and there is no threat to the public.

