1 shot, 1 pistol-whipped in Portland; man booked

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-year-old Portlander is in the Multnomah County jail after allegedly robbing three people and pistol-whipping a woman shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

A Portland police sergeant was flagged down by people near SW 14th and Taylor around 12:35 a.m. and found one person shot in the leg. The victims told police two people were involved.

The sergeant alerted officers to a man and woman running from the scene, and within minutes those people were stopped by police. Authorities said they were not related to the case and were released.

Man critically injured in stabbing, head-on crash in Northeast Portland

Detectives arrived to help with the investigation, police said, and later arrested Jayda Z. Wise (also known as Demarion Z. Wise.) He was booked for first-degree assault and three counts of first-degree robbery.

The second suspect is still being sought.

The shooting victim, 28, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. The woman who was pistol-whipped, 35, declined to be taken to the hospital. The third person, 46, suffered a scraped neck that officials said may have been from shrapnel.

The case remains open and under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Portland police.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.