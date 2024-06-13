1 seriously injured after incident involving train, pedestrian

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries (Code 3) after an incident involving a train and a pedestrian Wednesday, June 12 in West El Paso, according to a spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department (EPFD).

The EPFD spokesperson said the incident happened around 7 p.m. at Paisano Dr. and Ruhlen Ct.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.

