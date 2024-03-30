1 seriously injured after ‘domestic-related’ shooting in North Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A person was seriously injured in a Saturday morning shooting in North Nashville, according to authorities.

The shooting happened at approximately 9:44 a.m. in the 1700 block of 24th Avenue North on Saturday, March 30.

A spokesperson with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the shooting was “domestic related” and the victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

It remains unclear what led to the shooting. No additional details have been released about the incident or the suspect(s) involved in it.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

