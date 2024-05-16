1 hurt in west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says
One person was hurt in a shooting in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon, according to MEDIC.
The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. on the 2500 block of Westerly Hills Drive.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the victim was taken to the hospital but their injuries weren’t life-threatening.
ALSO READ: Man killed in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but police said it’s under investigation.
Investigators haven’t said if they’re searching for a suspect.
No further information was released.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: 1 killed after shooting in east Charlotte