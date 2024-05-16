1 hurt in west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

One person was hurt in a shooting in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. on the 2500 block of Westerly Hills Drive.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the victim was taken to the hospital but their injuries weren’t life-threatening.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but police said it’s under investigation.

Investigators haven’t said if they’re searching for a suspect.

No further information was released.

