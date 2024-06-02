1 seriously hurt in Uptown stabbing, MEDIC says

One person was hurt Saturday night in a stabbing in Uptown Charlotte, paramedics said.

It happened around 9 p.m. on West Trade Street, about five blocks from Bank of America Stadium.

ALSO READ: Death investigation underway at Statesville home

It happened the same night country music icon George Strait had a show at the stadium.

MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what led up to the incident or if anyone will be charged.

No further information was released.

(WATCH BELOW: Police search for attempted murder suspect who escaped custody in Monroe)