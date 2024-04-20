1 seriously hurt from southwest Charlotte shooting

A person was rushed to the hospital after being shot by a strip mall in southwest Charlotte on Saturday night.

MEDIC says it happened around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Woodlawn Road. Google Maps shows there to be a strip mall with restaurants and stores.

The victim had life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

Channel 9 asked CMPD what led to the violence and if anyone will face charges.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

