1 seriously hurt after shooting in north Charlotte, MEDIC says
A person is in the hospital after being shot in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon.
MORE: Man killed in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
Officials say the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Quaterbridge Lane off North Graham Street.
MEDIC says they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not said what led up to the shooting or released the names of those involved.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
(WATCH BELOW: Deadly shooting of Charlotte inn worker remains unsolved after 16 years)