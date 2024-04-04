1 seriously hurt in north Charlotte stabbing, MEDIC says
One person was seriously hurt in a stabbing in north Charlotte Thursday morning, MEDIC said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were investigating behind an Exxon gas station parking lot, at the corner of North Graham Street and Reagan Drive.
ALSO READ: 4 dogs rescued after fire destroys home in Matthews
Paramedics said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
At the scene, a Channel 9 crew could see a car with its windows smashed out. We’re asking if that is involved in the investigation.
Channel 9 is working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(WATCH BELOW: Teen arrested, charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Chester Waffle House)