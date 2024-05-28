1 seriously hurt following shooting in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says

A person has been seriously hurt following a shooting in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 3:45 a.m. on the 600 block of Pennwood Lane.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

ALSO READ: 2 shot in east Charlotte, MEDIC says

It is unclear what led to this shooting.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 2 shot in east Charlotte, MEDIC says