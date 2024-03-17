1 sent to hospital after incident with horse at St. Patrick’s Day parade in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital after an incident involving a horse at the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.

Details about the incident were limited Saturday night, but the Denver Fire Department told FOX31 that one person was hurt.

The person was taken to the hospital, however, the extent of their injuries was unknown.

No further details were immediately available.

