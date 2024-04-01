1 person wounded in shooting Friday night in East Oakland

(BCN) — A person was shot and wounded Friday in East Oakland, according to police.

Officers were alerted to possible gunshots from the ShotSpotter system in the 1200 block of 47th Avenue at about 9 p.m.

Police arrived and located a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid until medically personnel could arrive and the person was taken to the hospital. As of Sunday, the person was in stable condition.

The area was canvassed for witnesses and video surveillance, police said. But anyone who may have information helpful this case is encouraged to contact the felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

