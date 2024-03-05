1 person treated by medics after head-on crash in Penn Township

One person was treated by medics after a head-on crash in Penn Township on Monday.

First responders were called to Busy Run Road (Route 993) at 8:50 p.m.

An SUV and a pickup truck collided along Route 993 near Claridge Elliott Road, about a mile from Bushy Run Battlefield.

No other injuries were reported.

