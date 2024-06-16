1 person suffers life-threatening heat illness in desert near Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported from the desert area near Sunland Park, New Mexico, to a local hospital with life-threatening, heat-related injuries Saturday night, June 15, the Sunland Park Fire Department said.

Border Patrol found the person around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the desert near Mile Marker 143 along New Mexico Highway 9, according to Sunland Park Fire.

Sunland Park Fire, Dona Ana County Fire Rescue and Border Patrol used an ice bath and ice sheets to cool the person down before transporting them.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.