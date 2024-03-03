1 person stabbed during “dispute” in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was stabbed during some type of dispute in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Police said that Saturday’s incident happened around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Kentucky Street and Mackinaw Street, where one man stabbed another man during a dispute.

The man was transported to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are questioning multiple people, but no arrests have been made at this time.

