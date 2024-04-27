1 person shot in Oakland early Saturday morning

(KRON) – One person was shot and checked into a local hospital in Oakland early Saturday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Oakland police officers were dispatched to the 7900 block of Rudsdale Street for the report of a shooting around 2 a.m. Responding officers located multiple vehicles stuck by gunfire, but no victims. Oakland PD was notified of a walk-in gunshot wound victim at a local hospital. According to the police investigation, the victim was in the 7900 block of Rudsdale when they were shot.

The victim is listed in stable condition, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

