1 person shot, killed in NW OKC convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Police Department are reporting a person was shot and killed at a convenience store in NW OKC on Saturday.

Authorities say the shooting happened near West Wilshire Boulevard and Northwest Expressway.

No suspect information or further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

