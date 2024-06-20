1 person shot on Gonzalez street during drive-by shooting; PPD investigating

At least one person is injured after a drive-by shooting Thursday in Pensacola.

Pensacola Police Department spokesperson Mike Wood told the News Journal that the shooting occurred on Gonzalez Street near L Street, and the suspects fled the area.

PPD did not disclose further information, including the condition of the person who was shot.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

