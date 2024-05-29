1 person shot during officer-involved shooting at Kroger in Colerain Township

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was shot during an officer-involved shooting at a Kroger in Colerain Township, according to Colerain Township Police Spokesman Jim Love.

While it is unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside of the Springdale Road store, Hamilton County Dispatch did confirm it happened a few minutes before 4 p.m.

Love said the officer was not hurt.

First responders are at the scene.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Colerain Township Kroger shooting: 1 person shot