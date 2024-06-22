1 person shot during burglary in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was shot and taken to a local hospital early Saturday morning, June 22 in Northeast El Paso, El Paso Police said.

The shooting happened during a burglary of a home at about 4:30 a.m. along the 4800 block of Tholos Court. That is right off Kenworthy Street and near Arlington Park.

Police did not say who was shot or what their condition is.

Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the incident.

We will update this story when we learn more.

