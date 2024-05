EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was seriously injured in a crash in West El Paso late Tuesday night, April 30, fire dispatch said.

The crash happened at Mesa and Brentwood at about 9:50 p.m. Fire dispatch said one person was transported Code 3 (serious injuries).

No other information was immediately available. We will update this story when we learn more.

