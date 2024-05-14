1 person seriously hurt in crash in Northwest EP

UPDATE: The right lane at Artcraft East and South Desert is closed, according to TxDOT. Clearing time is an hour.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was seriously injured in a crash in Northwest El Paso Monday evening, May 14, according to fire dispatch.

The crash happened a little after 5:30 p.m. at Artcraft and South Desert Boulevard, according to fire dispatch. One person was transported Code 3 (serious injuries), fire dispatch said.

1 person was seriously hurt in a crash at Artcraft and South Desert Boulevard Photos by Krystal Oblinger/KTSM

All lanes are closed at the crash site, according to TxDOT. Clearing time is until further notice.

In East El Paso, a HERO tow truck was assisting a stalled semitruck when it was hit by pickup truck at Interstate 10 East at Hawkins. The right two lanes and exit 27 are closed, according to TxDOT. Clearing time for this crash is expected to be an hour, TxDOT said.

